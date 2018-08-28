Overcast

Woodbridge receives highly commended award at Great British High Street Awards

PUBLISHED: 16:42 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:42 15 November 2018

James Lightfoot from Choose Woodbridge and Chris Mapey from The Angel celebrate Picture: SUPPLIED BY CHRIS MAPEY

Woodbridge has missed out on the top award at the 2018 Great British High Street Awards but its efforts were still rewarded by the judges.

Woodbridge was one of 13 high streets in England to make it to the final with further entrants from around the UK.

The results of the competition were announced at Lancaster House in London today.

Woodbridge made it to second place receiving a highly commended award.

It was only beaten in the England category by Altrincham in Greater Manchester.

Crickhowell in Powys in Wales went on to win the overall Great British High Street of the year award.

Head of Choose Woodbridge, James Lightfoot, who spearheaded the town’s entry was overcome with emotion after the announcement.

“I am overwhelmed and I am so proud,” said Mr Lightfoot.

He praised the community for coming out to support the bid, in particular at the street party which was held in September when the judges came to visit: “The community came out and supported us.”

“It’s a reflection of the quality and diversity of the independent shops in the high street,” added Mr Lightfoot.

The town was also only one of three to be praised in the competition’s introduction.

