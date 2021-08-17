News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic tide mill awarded £1,000 grant to help visitor experience

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:43 PM August 17, 2021   
Woodbridge Tide Mill

The money will help visitors to the Tide Mill in Woodbridge - Credit: Simon Ballard

Woodbridge Tide Mill Museum has been awarded £1,041.50 by the East of England Co-op Community Cares Fund.

The grant will enable the Mill to improve accessibility for visitors with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Woodbridge Tide Mill education officer, Heather Sheehan said: “The support of the East of England Co-op will help the Mill’s Trustees to allow the widest possible number of people to learn about the Mill, it’s history, what it does and how it does it.

"It will allow us to develop and launch sensory support backpacks – to support young visitors with sensory needs with aids like ear defenders, a magnifying glass, a feelings lanyard and a sensory museum map.

"We also intend to use the grant to develop a new themed museum trail, helping to create focus and structure, enabling the experience of the museum to be holistic and much more relaxed for families with SEND children/young people”.



Woodbridge News

