Woodbridge Tide Mill set to re-open to visitors

Woodbridge Tide Mill has been redecorated on the outside since it closed Picture: SIMON BALLARD Archant

The historic Woodbridge Tide Mill is set to re-open its doors to visitors this weekend.

2020 had been set to mark the 850th anniversary of the Tide Mill, with a series of celebrations planned for the year.

All the events had to be put on hold when the coronavirus hit, forcing the museum to close its doors and suspend its milling operations.

Now, however, the mill is ready to reopen with a number of new measures in place.

All visitors will have to pre-book their tickets before visiting. Once there they will then have 45-minutes to explore the mill on their own.

As well as re-opening its doors to visitors, the mill also started producing its own flour again during May with a small team of volunteers helping to mill over two tonnes of grain for its customers.

Planned renovation work has also carried on despite the virus, with a major external redecoration of the Tide Mill having been carried out.

Following this weekend’s re-opening the museum will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

A spokesman for the Tide Mill said: “The mill has acquired the industry standard ‘Good To Go’ mark, which means that it has followed government and industry Covid-19 guidelines, has a risk assessment in place and a process to maintain cleanliness and aid social distancing.

“A lot of work has been done to ensure visitors and staff are safe when the mill re-opens.”

More information about booking tickets can be found on the Tide Mill’s website.

