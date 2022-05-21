Messages to the Queen to be illuminated on Suffolk landmark for Jubilee

Messages to the Queen are to be illuminated onto the Tide Mill by the River Deben in Woodbridge - Credit: Simon Ballard

Suffolk’s good-will messages to the Queen are set to be illuminated on a Woodbridge landmark to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Visitors to the town will be able to write their own personal message to the monarch, with a select few being displayed on the Tide Mill by the River Deben on the evening of Saturday, June 4.

The messages will then be sent to Her Majesty by post.

The illumination is part of a series of Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the town organised by Choose Woodbridge, with Afro dancing, storytelling and outdoor yoga classes also set to be on offer.

A road closure will be in place in the Thoroughfare in the town centre from 10am to 5pm on the Saturday.

John Risby, director of Choose Woodbridge, said: "Her Majesty’s Jubilee is such a historic occasion for our country, and we want Woodbridge to play a big role in the celebrations.

John Risby, director of Choose Woodbridge - Credit: Choose Woodbridge

"There are set to be lots of activities across the town for all ages, with high street shops having a Jubilee window makeover to get us all in the patriotic spirit.

"It will be amazing seeing everyone’s messages projected onto the Tide Mill during the Woodbridge Festival Street Fayre. I’m sure Her Majesty will love the heartfelt messages of support from all of us in our town."