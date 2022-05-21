News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Messages to the Queen to be illuminated on Suffolk landmark for Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:01 PM May 21, 2022
Messages to the Queen are to be illuminated onto the Tide Mill by the River Deben in Woodbridge

Messages to the Queen are to be illuminated onto the Tide Mill by the River Deben in Woodbridge - Credit: Simon Ballard

Suffolk’s good-will messages to the Queen are set to be illuminated on a Woodbridge landmark to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Visitors to the town will be able to write their own personal message to the monarch, with a select few being displayed on the Tide Mill by the River Deben on the evening of Saturday, June 4.

The messages will then be sent to Her Majesty by post. 

The illumination is part of a series of Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the town organised by Choose Woodbridge, with Afro dancing, storytelling and outdoor yoga classes also set to be on offer.

A road closure will be in place in the Thoroughfare in the town centre from 10am to 5pm on the Saturday.

John Risby, director of Choose Woodbridge, said: "Her Majesty’s Jubilee is such a historic occasion for our country, and we want Woodbridge to play a big role in the celebrations.

John Risby, director of Choose Woodbridge 

John Risby, director of Choose Woodbridge - Credit: Choose Woodbridge

"There are set to be lots of activities across the town for all ages, with high street shops having a Jubilee window makeover to get us all in the patriotic spirit.

"It will be amazing seeing everyone’s messages projected onto the Tide Mill during the Woodbridge Festival Street Fayre. I’m sure Her Majesty will love the heartfelt messages of support from all of us in our town."

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Suffolk Live News
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Clacton and Jaywick will be turned into giant playgrounds as part of the Beat the Street game

£1.5million project set to turn north Essex towns into giant gaming areas

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
SET Saxmundham School has been downgraded from 'good' to 'inadequate'

School apologises for GCSE paper error as it falls to inadequate

Dominic Bareham

person
The number of assaults peaked at 462 the year before ‚Äì having almost doubled from 275 in 2014/15

Suffolk Live News

Man identified after dog walker threatened in Sudbury

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ed Sheeran performing on stage at Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast. Picture

Ed Sheeran

'We are both in love' - Ed Sheeran announces birth of second daughter

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon