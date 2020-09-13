E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk man to walk from Woodbridge to Norwich in a day for charity

PUBLISHED: 05:30 14 September 2020

James Parkinson will be walking from Woodbridge to Norwich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

James Parkinson will be walking from Woodbridge to Norwich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk man is to set out on a mammoth walk, covering the 50 mile journey from Woodbridge to Norwich is less than a day.

The walk will take James Parkinson over 16 hours Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe walk will take James Parkinson over 16 hours Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

James Parkinson, from Woodbridge is set to take on the trip later this week as he looks to raise money for charity.

Mr Parkinson works for an architectural firm by day and is also a keen walker.

Recently, he and a friend from Norwich have been meeting halfway between their homes to go on walks.

“I have been walking with a friend from Norwich,” said Mr Parkinson.

James Parkinson is doing an 52 mile walk for charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJames Parkinson is doing an 52 mile walk for charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“I half-jokingly said that I would walk to Norwich one day.

“I didn’t think about it afterwards.”

However, over time Mr Parkinson started to reconsider his idea and began to look into the practicalities of doing the walk.

“Then the more and more I thought about it the more I thought I would do it,” said Mr Parkinson.

James Parkinson is raising money for charity with a sponsored walk Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJames Parkinson is raising money for charity with a sponsored walk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“Then we found a route.”

As the plan came together Mr Parkinson’s mum suggested that he do the walk for charity.

“I am a super keen cyclist,” said Mr Parkinson.

You may also want to watch:

“I have had some big crashes and both times I have been lucky enough to be picked up.

“I realised if I was in the middle of nowhere I would not be able to be picked up so I decided to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.”

The complete route is 85km in length or just over 52 miles.

It will take Mr Parkinson over 16 hours to complete the journey which he hopes to begin at 4am.

This means that for the first few hours of his trip will be walking in the dark as he heads northwards out of Suffolk.

Mr Pakinson is looking forward to the challenge ahead but knows that there will be some tough times during the walk.

“It’s just going to be a mental barrier to get over,” said Mr Parkinson.

“It’s pushing myself to keep going.

“Mid to late afternoon is when I think I will start feeling it but I am quite a determined person.”

Mr Parkinson originally hoped to raise around £1000 for the air ambulance service, so far he has raised over £1200.

“I am completely blown away by people’s generosity so far,” said Mr Parkinson.

You can donate to Mr Parkinson’s fundraiser here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

What you told us about covid and the lockdown in Suffolk

Shoppers are back in the town centre - but many people remain very nervous about going shopping. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Strand closed after serious collision involving two people and car

Police have been called to the Strand this evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 home win against Wigan

Teddy Bishop heads Town into an early lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

What you told us about covid and the lockdown in Suffolk

Shoppers are back in the town centre - but many people remain very nervous about going shopping. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Strand closed after serious collision involving two people and car

Police have been called to the Strand this evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 home win against Wigan

Teddy Bishop heads Town into an early lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Temperatures could soar to 30C in Suffolk this week

The Rudhall family enjoying a day at the beach. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Spike in drug trafficking detection as police step up enforcement activity

Cash and suspected class A drugs seized by police earlier this year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Nuisance behaviour concerns in grounds outside Framlingham Castle, say police

There are claims of anti-social behaviour outside Framlingham Castle. Picture: GREGG BROWN