Children's centre facing closure needs new home, urges councillors

PUBLISHED: 15:10 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 12 February 2020

Woodbridge town councillors are hopeful that Suffolk County Council will find a new location for the Caterpillar Children's Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Calls are being made for a new location to be found for a children's centre which is facing closure.

Members of Woodbridge Town Council met on Tuesday night to discuss its response to the current consultation being held by Suffolk County Council (SCC) on the future of children's centres.

The Woodbridge-based Caterpillar Centre, in Cumberland Street is one of two centres which SCC has proposed to close.

In its review document SCC said that the centre's current home was "a high cost building" that "cannot be adapted for a nursery provision".

It is proposing to make outreach services available at Woodbridge Library.

During their discussions it was noted that the town council had received correspondence from those concerned by the closure who described it as "much-valued" and important for vulnerable families.

Councillors agreed that it was important for such services to remain in the town but considered that it might be better situated elsewhere in a more suitable location.

One of the suggestions raised by councillors was that the centre could move to the current vacant Red Cross Hall premises which it is believed would provide the parking necessary as well as offering a town centre location.

The majority of councillors were keen not to have the centre's services moved across to Woodbridge Library or moved online.

"I am not opposed to the closure of the physical building," said councillor Geoff Holdcroft.

"The Caterpillar Centre is a very difficult place to park.

"Social media is not going to cut this. This is not good for support for families."

Fellow councillor Sharon Miller said:"A building based service is important.

"We have to be cautious about using just any building."

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council confirmed that the consultation over the future of the centres is ongoing until Sunday, March.

"All views and ideas are welcome," said the spokesman.

They encouraged all those who hadn't seen the consultation plans to look on the council's website.

READ MORE: No redundancies for children's centre changes in Suffolk, says council

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of 'active shooter'

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis set to bring 'very strong winds' to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Dennis set to CLOSE Orwell Bridge this weekend

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Van driver went missing after fleeing scene of crash into cars and wall

West End Congregational Church in Withersfield Road, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE

Flood warnings in place for Suffolk coast today – with immediate action required

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast. Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

Anger after developer appeals to remove bowling green's special protected status

Some of the founding members of the Melton Park CSA, pictured last summer PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Serial drink-driver jailed for causing serious crash while twice the alcohol limit

Leanne Quinn drove with 167mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood - the legal limit being 80mg Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
