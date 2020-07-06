E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Campaigners and council to take steps to promote Black Lives Matter movement within town

PUBLISHED: 11:43 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 06 July 2020

The Black Lives Matter Campaign in Woodbridge is looking at a number of different plans Inset: Sue Bale (left) and Naomi Keeble (right) Picture: SUE BALE/NAOMI KEEBLE/GREGG BROWN

The Black Lives Matter Campaign in Woodbridge is looking at a number of different plans Inset: Sue Bale (left) and Naomi Keeble (right) Picture: SUE BALE/NAOMI KEEBLE/GREGG BROWN

SUE BALE/ NAOMI KEEBLE/GREGG BROWN

Black Lives Matter campaigners in Woodbridge have discussed plans to help raise awareness of racism in their community.

Protestors, Naomi Keeble and Harry Raithatha gave a presentation to Woodbridge Town Council during a recent meeting in which they called upon the council to support their campaign in the town.

The presentation came after protestors recently put up posters on the town’s Shire hall, with the council’s permission, to raise awareness of the global movement.

Despite support from the town council, the protestors have faced some backlash from within the town, with some hurling abuse at the protestors and other members of the public saying that they were offended by the posters.

The posters have now been removed, due to the impact of recent heavy rain and wind, but the campaigners believe they have created a more permanent plan and will be working with the council on a number of measures to promote the movement and anti-racism within Woodbridge.

Among the ideas being considered for the town are a community art piece linked to Black Lives Matter which will involve local schools and artists.

It is hoped that the piece could be displayed in an area like the town’s skate park.

As well as designing the new piece they also hope that the story of locally based abolitionists Thomas Clarkson and his brother John, who is buried in St Mary’s Church in the town, will also be promoted more so that people locally can understand the contributions the pair made.

A youth council -like scheme has also been agreed with the protestors set to work with the council on creating a forum for young people to have their say in discussions.

Miss Keeble, said: “I feel that the meeting went really well.

“The town council have been very supportive and wanted to work with us collaboratively.

“In the town, the support has been overwhelming.”

“It was good to hear from them,” said Mayor of Woodbridge, Sue Bale.

“A number of good suggestions were made.

“In the council there is support for them and generally in the town.”

Ms Bale said she felt that the youth council work in particular would be “very positive” for the town.

MORE: Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter protests in Woodbridge and Felixstowe

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Suspected toy thief arrested after A12 pursuit

A 48-year-old man from Dovercourt has been arrested following a pursuit on the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What’s it like to stay in a hotel on the first day of lockdown being eased?

The busy beach at Aldeburgh. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ranking 20 years of Town’s away kits as Blues prepare to unveil ‘completely different’ new look

We've ranked the Ipswich Town away kits from the last 20 seasons. Picture: ITFC/ARCHANT