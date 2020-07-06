Campaigners and council to take steps to promote Black Lives Matter movement within town

The Black Lives Matter Campaign in Woodbridge is looking at a number of different plans Inset: Sue Bale (left) and Naomi Keeble (right) Picture: SUE BALE/NAOMI KEEBLE/GREGG BROWN SUE BALE/ NAOMI KEEBLE/GREGG BROWN

Black Lives Matter campaigners in Woodbridge have discussed plans to help raise awareness of racism in their community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Protestors, Naomi Keeble and Harry Raithatha gave a presentation to Woodbridge Town Council during a recent meeting in which they called upon the council to support their campaign in the town.

The presentation came after protestors recently put up posters on the town’s Shire hall, with the council’s permission, to raise awareness of the global movement.

Despite support from the town council, the protestors have faced some backlash from within the town, with some hurling abuse at the protestors and other members of the public saying that they were offended by the posters.

The posters have now been removed, due to the impact of recent heavy rain and wind, but the campaigners believe they have created a more permanent plan and will be working with the council on a number of measures to promote the movement and anti-racism within Woodbridge.

Among the ideas being considered for the town are a community art piece linked to Black Lives Matter which will involve local schools and artists.

It is hoped that the piece could be displayed in an area like the town’s skate park.

As well as designing the new piece they also hope that the story of locally based abolitionists Thomas Clarkson and his brother John, who is buried in St Mary’s Church in the town, will also be promoted more so that people locally can understand the contributions the pair made.

A youth council -like scheme has also been agreed with the protestors set to work with the council on creating a forum for young people to have their say in discussions.

Miss Keeble, said: “I feel that the meeting went really well.

“The town council have been very supportive and wanted to work with us collaboratively.

“In the town, the support has been overwhelming.”

“It was good to hear from them,” said Mayor of Woodbridge, Sue Bale.

“A number of good suggestions were made.

“In the council there is support for them and generally in the town.”

Ms Bale said she felt that the youth council work in particular would be “very positive” for the town.

MORE: Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter protests in Woodbridge and Felixstowe