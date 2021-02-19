Town launches search for ice cream vendor ahead of spring
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Community leaders in Woodbridge are searching for an ice cream vendor to serve desserts and refreshments throughout the town from the spring.
Woodbridge Town Council is advertising for an individual or organisation to serve food and drink from three areas of the authority's estate.
The prospective vendor must hold suitable food safety certification, public liability insurance and adhere to the town council’s safeguarding policies, while trading is only permissible from electric vehicles, bikes or carts.
The licence fee is negotiable and the town council is hoping a vendor could start from April 1.
Community leaders have said the vendor would serve from Elmhurst Park, Broomheath and Whisstocks Place in Woodbridge.
Interested parties are being asked to provide a written submission for consideration by councillors detailing their understanding of the license, how they will adhere to the policies contained within and their chosen method of vending.
The closing date for applications is March 10.
