Look inside stunning £1m townhouse on Woodbridge Thoroughfare

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM August 8, 2021   
Woodbridge Thoroughfare home is on the market

The home in Woodbridge is on the market for offers in excess of £1million - Credit: Exquisite Home

A handsome Grade II-listed town house in a prime Woodbridge location has gone up for sale.  

The Georgian four-bed property, located on the town's Thoroughfare, is on the market for offers in excess of £1million. 

Woodbridge Thoroughfare property

The property is on the market for offers in excess of £1million - Credit: Exquisite Home

The home has been sympathetically restored to provide proportioned rooms and displays a range of characterful features throughout. 

The ground floor offers three reception rooms and a large kitchen/breakfast room, while the first and second floors provide four double bedrooms - all the en-suites. 

Woodbridge Thoroughfare property up for sale

The kitchen at the town house - Credit: Exquisite Home

The fifth bedroom is currently utilised as a walk-in wardrobe and living space to complement the principle suite, but with plumbing still in place, this could be converted back into a bedroom with little effort. 

Woodbridge Thoroughfare home is up for sale

The town house is Grade II-listed - Credit: Exquisite Home

The property also boasts a south-west facing pretty walled enclosed courtyard, and there is off-road parking for two vehicles to the back of the house.

Woodbridge Thoroughfare home

The walled courtyard at the back of the property - Credit: Exquisite Home

For more information, contact Exquisite Home on 03455 651681 or email enquiries@exquisitehome.co.uk


