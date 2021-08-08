Look inside stunning £1m townhouse on Woodbridge Thoroughfare
- Credit: Exquisite Home
A handsome Grade II-listed town house in a prime Woodbridge location has gone up for sale.
The Georgian four-bed property, located on the town's Thoroughfare, is on the market for offers in excess of £1million.
The home has been sympathetically restored to provide proportioned rooms and displays a range of characterful features throughout.
The ground floor offers three reception rooms and a large kitchen/breakfast room, while the first and second floors provide four double bedrooms - all the en-suites.
The fifth bedroom is currently utilised as a walk-in wardrobe and living space to complement the principle suite, but with plumbing still in place, this could be converted back into a bedroom with little effort.
The property also boasts a south-west facing pretty walled enclosed courtyard, and there is off-road parking for two vehicles to the back of the house.
For more information, contact Exquisite Home on 03455 651681 or email enquiries@exquisitehome.co.uk
