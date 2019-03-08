Indecent exposure suspect answers bail

A 20-year-old man has answered bail following his arrest in connection with a number of incidents involving indecent exposure.

Police officers were called shortly after 4.15pm on Thursday, August 8, following reports that a man had exposed himself to an 11-year-girl in Brook Street, Woodbridge.

A man was also reported to have exposed himself to a group of children in a car park in Parklands, in the nearby village of Ufford, on the same day.

Officers received further reports of a man indecently exposing himself to children in Rendlesham on two separate occasions between July 9 and 23.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of exposure and voyeurism offences on Friday, August 9.

He was taken into police custody for questioning and subsequently released on bail until this Wednesday.

Suffolk police said the man had been re-bailed until Friday, November 1.