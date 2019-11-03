Man bailed for third time following arrest in connection with indecent exposure incidents

Parklands in Ufford, where one of the incidents is alleged to have happened Picture: ARCHANT

A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with a number of incidents involving indecent exposures has been re-bailed by police.

Police were called shortly after 4.15pm on Thursday, August 8, following reports that a man had exposed himself to an 11-year-girl in Brook Street, Woodbridge.

A man was also reported to have exposed himself to a group of children in a car park in Parklands, Ufford, on the same day.

Officers received further reports of a man indecently exposing himself to children in Rendlesham on two separate occasions between July 9 and 23.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of exposure and voyeurism offences on Friday, August 9.

He was taken into police custody for questioning and subsequently released on bail until September 4, when he was re-bailed until Friday, November 1.

Police said the man had been released on bail for a third time until December 3.