Man arrested over alleged indecent exposures to children

PUBLISHED: 16:28 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 09 August 2019

Parklands in Ufford, where one of the alleged incidents happened. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A man has been arrested in connection with a number of alleged indecent exposures.

The 20-year-old man was arrested on Friday, August 9 on suspicion of exposure and voyeurism following reports that a man had exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl in Brook Street, Woodbridge the day before.

A man was also reported for exposing himself to a group of children in a car park in Parklands, Ufford on Thursday, August 8, while officers received further reports of a man indecently exposing himself to children in Rendlesham on two separate occasions between July 9 and July 23.

The 20-year-old has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Anyone who witnessed any of these incidents or anyone who has any further information should contact Suffolk police quoting reference CAD 286 of August 8.

