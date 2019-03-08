Sunshine and Showers

Woodbridge without water after pump failure

PUBLISHED: 17:41 29 May 2019

Most of Woodbridge is without water after a failed pump. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

Archant

A large part of Woodbridge is without water after a pump failure in the Suffolk town.

The outage started at around lunch time today, leaving homes and businesses with either very low pressure or no water at all.

Engineers from Anglian Water are currently trying to fix the problem and they anticipate water being turned back on at around 6pm.

The company apologised in a message to residents, saying: "We're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience".

Engineers have also warned that after any interruption to the supply water may look a little cloudy or discoloured when first restored, so residents should run their taps for a few minutes until it clears.

