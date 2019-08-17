Man seriously hurt after being 'attacked with glass bottle'

Essex Police were called to Woodhall Parade Picture: GOOGLE MAPS google maps

A man has been rushed to hospital after entering a shop with a serious head injury in Chelmsford.

Essex Police were called at around 12.15pm after the man walked into a Premier Store in Woodhall Parade and reported that he had been struck with what officers believe to be a glass bottle.

He has since been taken to hospital for a head injury and cuts, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 34-year-old man from Chelmsford has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should call Chelmsford CID on 101 quoting incident 550 of August 17.

Or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.