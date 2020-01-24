E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Relief and joy' at major primary school's 'good' Ofsted

PUBLISHED: 08:28 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 24 January 2020

Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury has been rated as

Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury has been rated as "good" by Ofsted. Picture: WOODHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

Archant

The headteacher of Sudbury's Woodhall Primary School has revealed his "relief and joy" at the school's "good" inspection rating.

Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury has been rated as Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury has been rated as "good" by Ofsted. Picture: WOODHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

Education regulator Ofsted praised the Mayflower Way school as "highly inclusive" during a visit on December 3 and 4, saying that "pupils with a wide range of needs are warmly welcomed".

The primary, which teaches 410 pupils aged between three and 11, underwent its first inspection since become part of the Unity Schools Partnership in 2017.

Woodhall Community Primary School, which the new academy replaced, had been rated as "inadequate" by Ofsted in 2016.

In their December inspection, the team of three inspectors said: "Pupils at Woodhall Primary School receive a good quality of education."

Lead inspector Pauline MacMillan highlighted Woodhall's "broad and interesting curriculum that prepares pupils well for life" and that it "ensures pupils are given life experiences that they might not otherwise have".

You may also want to watch:

She also said reading was a priority at the school, with teachers spotting those falling behind early and giving them extra help to catch up.

The school's personal development was rated as "outstanding", with Ms MacMillan saying the pastoral team supporting the pupils' behavioural and emotional needs was a "real strength".

Headteacher Matthew Fuller said: "I am delighted with the report and the fact it has recognised all the hard work put in by everyone connected with the school.

"It is a culmination of a real team effort over the last three years. When I told staff, there was a mix of relief and joy.

"It was a really emotional moment and not something I had ever experienced before."

Mr Fuller said: "It was particularly pleasing that Ofsted recognised this was a highly inclusive school which welcomes children from all backgrounds.

"We are also delighted to have such a positive response from parents - where 100% of those surveyed said they would recommend Woodhall."

Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Unity Schools Partnership said: "I would like to congratulate all the staff, pupils and entire school community for this excellent, and richly deserved, report."

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Never seen smoke like it’: Fierce blaze engulfs thatched cottage

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Never seen smoke like it’: Fierce blaze engulfs thatched cottage

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mud on A12 sparks traffic delays

The A12 through Farnham is affected Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Warning issued over ‘scam’ Inland Revenue calls

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over automated 'scam' calls from someone claiming to be from the Inland Revenue. Picture: Getty

‘Relief and joy’ at major primary school’s ‘good’ Ofsted

Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury has been rated as

Group highlights mental health struggles farmers face

Luke Broadley has brought together farmers and councillors to try to highlight mental health issues in the industry Picture: FRANCES CRICKMORE

Prisons holding Ipswich gangs to get X-ray scanners and phone-blocking tech

HMP Chelmsford will be among 16 prsions to receive beefed up security measures Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists