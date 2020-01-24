'Relief and joy' at major primary school's 'good' Ofsted

Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury has been rated as "good" by Ofsted. Picture: WOODHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

The headteacher of Sudbury's Woodhall Primary School has revealed his "relief and joy" at the school's "good" inspection rating.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury has been rated as "good" by Ofsted. Picture: WOODHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury has been rated as "good" by Ofsted. Picture: WOODHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

Education regulator Ofsted praised the Mayflower Way school as "highly inclusive" during a visit on December 3 and 4, saying that "pupils with a wide range of needs are warmly welcomed".

The primary, which teaches 410 pupils aged between three and 11, underwent its first inspection since become part of the Unity Schools Partnership in 2017.

Woodhall Community Primary School, which the new academy replaced, had been rated as "inadequate" by Ofsted in 2016.

In their December inspection, the team of three inspectors said: "Pupils at Woodhall Primary School receive a good quality of education."

Lead inspector Pauline MacMillan highlighted Woodhall's "broad and interesting curriculum that prepares pupils well for life" and that it "ensures pupils are given life experiences that they might not otherwise have".

You may also want to watch:

She also said reading was a priority at the school, with teachers spotting those falling behind early and giving them extra help to catch up.

The school's personal development was rated as "outstanding", with Ms MacMillan saying the pastoral team supporting the pupils' behavioural and emotional needs was a "real strength".

Headteacher Matthew Fuller said: "I am delighted with the report and the fact it has recognised all the hard work put in by everyone connected with the school.

"It is a culmination of a real team effort over the last three years. When I told staff, there was a mix of relief and joy.

"It was a really emotional moment and not something I had ever experienced before."

Mr Fuller said: "It was particularly pleasing that Ofsted recognised this was a highly inclusive school which welcomes children from all backgrounds.

"We are also delighted to have such a positive response from parents - where 100% of those surveyed said they would recommend Woodhall."

Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Unity Schools Partnership said: "I would like to congratulate all the staff, pupils and entire school community for this excellent, and richly deserved, report."