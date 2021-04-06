'I came in thinking I had no life left' - how care home turned woman's life around

Published: 7:30 AM April 6, 2021

Bosses at a Colchester care home have vowed to keep striving for improvement after being praised by residents and inspectors following a recent watchdog visit.

One resident at Woodland View Care Home, in Colchester, was quoted in the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection report as saying: "I came in feeling that I have no life left. But the staff here are amazing and they did everything that they can to make me feel positive and full of life and laughter."

The Turner Road home, managed by Barchester Healthcare, was inspected in late February after concerns were raised about the service's management.

It was previously rated 'requires improvement' following a 2019 inspection. However, the latest report was largely positive and gave a 'good' overall rating.

There was praise for the way the home gave the 47 residents the "maximum choice and control of their lives" and said staff "supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests".

The watchdog said the management of the home "had oversight of governance and quality assurance processes", with regular audits carried out.

Inspectors found that medicines were managed safely and proper recruitment procedures were in place at the home.

The report added: "Staff told us they felt supported by management and felt able to raise any concerns they might have.

"People’s relatives were complimentary about the service and the quality of care people received.

"The registered manager had ensured people living at Woodland View could still share their views about the service when self-isolating during the pandemic."

Anu Jose, the home's general manager, said she was delighted to see the home's standards improve - but pledged to achieve the highest possible rating in its next inspection.

She added: "We are absolutely thrilled that Woodland View was rated ‘good’ overall following the CQC’s most recent inspection.

"It is fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of everyone here recognised. It has been difficult getting through the pandemic but we have all pulled together as a team and everyone has worked incredibly hard.

"My favourite quote in the report was from a resident who said ‘I came in feeling that I have no life left. But the staff here are amazing and they did everything that they can to make me feel positive and full of life and laughter’. When I hear compliments like that it makes it all worthwhile.

"The next step is to achieve outstanding."