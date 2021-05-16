Published: 10:30 AM May 16, 2021

Woodpeckers nursery in Sudbury relaunched their litter picking scheme with the community wardens - Credit: Emily Porter-Howe

Children of Sudbury's Woodpeckers nursery are doing their bit to keep the town clean - by taking part in litter-picking sessions with community wardens.

The community wardens teamed up with the nursery last year to go on regular litter-picking walks with the children.

However, the clear-ups had to be halted due to the Covid pandemic.

Deputy manager of Woodpeckers nursery, Emily Porter-Howe, said: "Our links with the community wardens of Sudbury have been so beneficial for us all.

Children at the nursery will take part in the fortnightly litter picks - Credit: Emily Porter-Howe

"The children are able to take ownership and responsibility over looking after the our planet by litter-picking.

"Their pride and enjoyment of these little adventures is so wonderful to see.

"We take time to talk about all that we see in nature around us and we always find time to reward ourselves with a play in a park or open space."

The litter-picks will take place every fortnight.

The children get so much joy out of the litter picks and learning about the area - Credit: Emily Porter Howe

Bradley Smith, supervisor/manager of the Sudbury Community Wardens, said: "It was great to be back out this week with Woodpeckers nursery, out litter-picking and exploring with the fantastic children.

"We have certainly missed their smiles and conversations during Covid and the times of restrictions we have had and look forward to continuing our long standing partnership.

"It’s great to see the children litter-picking and then enjoying the play areas that they have helped to tidy up."