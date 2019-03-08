A14 driver found with more than 100 suspected Class A drug wraps

Suffolk police have stopped a car on the A14 at Woolpit and discovered suspected drugs wraps linked to county lines Picture: NSRAPT NSRAPT

A driver stopped on the A14 at Woolpit by police who was found with a "significant" amount of Class A drugs is believed to be involved in county lines.

Suffolk police boxed in the driver on the A14 at Woolpit around 5.45pm on Friday, October 11 as they had reason to believe the car may have been involved in the drugs trade.

They later found a "significant" amount of what are believed to be drugs wraps inside.

Pictures of the seizure show more than 100 of the tiny plastic-wrapped parcels.

The driver - who police say is also a disqualified driver - has since been arrested.

Their vehicle has also been seized.