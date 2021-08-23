News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Construction work begins on new community car park at health centre

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:27 AM August 23, 2021   
Work on a new community car park at Woolpit Health Centre has begun 

Work on a new community car park at Woolpit Health Centre has begun

Building work has started on a much-needed new community car park at a health centre.

Work began at Woolpit Health Centre on Friday, August 23 when NHS representatives joined Mid Suffolk councillors on site to mark the start of the construction process. 

The new car park, in Heath Road, will see an additional 120 spaces created - which will be invaluable to the health centre during the ongoing coronavirus and flu vaccine rollout.   

The new car park will offer 120 spaces to people visiting the health centre

The new car park will offer 120 spaces to people visiting the health centre

The project has been made possible after David Wilson Homes, which is building new homes in the village, transferred land to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The health centre has worked with Suffolk County Council, NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Woolpit Parish Council to make the project a reality.

Councillor Harry Richardson, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “It’s wonderful news that work has begun on this exciting collaborative project, which is set to make a real difference to Woolpit and the wider community by delivering the facilities needed to meet local demand for health care.

“I’d like to thank all those involved to date, including the CCG, Suffolk County Council and Woolpit Parish Council, as we continue to work together to achieve our ambition for all Mid Suffolk residents to lead active and healthy lives, whilst managing their own health and wellbeing.”

There are currently 66 parking spaces at the health centre, 30 of which are reserved for staff. That leaves 36 for patients, including three disabled spaces.

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of West Suffolk CCG, said: “We believe the construction of this new car park will really increase ease of access for many people to the health centre.

Dr Ed Garratt, of Suffolk's two clinical commissioning groups, raised concerns over children and you

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group

"We know local communities really value this health centre facility and the CCG is pleased to have been involved in supporting the development of plans.

"We look forward to continuing our work with partners.”

