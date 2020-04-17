E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans for 115 homes granted enabling expansion of 14,000 patient health centre

PUBLISHED: 15:29 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 17 April 2020

The Woolpit Health Centre which can now be expanded following the approval of 115 homes on land nearby. Picture: ARCHANT

The Woolpit Health Centre which can now be expanded following the approval of 115 homes on land nearby. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Detailed plans for 115 new homes which will enable the expansion of a huge medical centre near Stowmarket have been given the go ahead.

The designs for the 115 home estate off Old Stowmarket Road in Woolpit. Pictrue: DAP ARCHITECTURE LTDThe designs for the 115 home estate off Old Stowmarket Road in Woolpit. Pictrue: DAP ARCHITECTURE LTD

The plans for land off Old Stowmarket Road in Woolpit received the final green light yesterday – bringing a raft of community benefits a step closer, including the expansion of Woolpit Health Centre.

There had previously been some opposition amongst locals who had concerns over the amount of traffic the development would bring through the village’s narrow streets.

However, the final decision now means work on the site could start by the end of the year.

Part of the 15-acre site has been earmarked for a substantial car park extension for the adjoining Woolpit Health Centre, allowing the current car park to be used for expansion plans to help the centre, which already serves more than 14,000 patients, meet the growing demand for GP services.

Outline planning permission for the development was granted by Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning committee in July 2018.

The development by David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, who purchased the land last year, also includes 42 affordable housing plots, and highways improvements.

David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “I am pleased this project not only includes affordable housing, but also delivers a range of benefits including the essential expansion of Woolpit Health Centre.

“Our communities need local health services in order to thrive and enjoy bright and healthy futures – and we are reminded of this now more than ever.”

The council’s chief planning officer used emergency delegated powers to sign off the project today, in the absence of regular committee meetings due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite outline planning permission for the site being given in 2018, progress had stagnated. The plot was put up for sale and was eventually bought by David Wilson Homes for an undisclosed sum in 2019.

The plans will see 115 two, three, four and five bed homes including 42 affordable properties and four bungalows.

Each property will be provided with car parking and bicycle storage. There will also be 29 visitor parking spaces will also be located within the estate.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

