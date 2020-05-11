E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two men released under investigation after man shot near Woolpit

PUBLISHED: 13:58 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 11 May 2020

A man was shot in the chest on land close to Woolpit Business Park, off Windmill Avenue, about 11.55pm on May 9 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was shot in the chest on land close to Woolpit Business Park, off Windmill Avenue, about 11.55pm on May 9 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two men who had been arrested in connection with an incident in Woolpit where a man sustained gunshot wounds have been released under investigation.

Police were called at around 11.55pm on Saturday, May 9 to reports that a person had suffered a gun-shot wound on land near to Woolpit Business Park.

When officers arrived at the scene they found that the victim, a 27-year-old man, had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by ambulance for treatment to his injuries which are not considered to be life-threatening.

A 56-year-old man from Woolpit and a 42-year-old man from Stowmarket were subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Both men have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Suffolk police believe the men arrested were shooting rabbits on farmland nearby.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/25649/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Suffolk business ‘ready’ to get back to work following Prime Minister’s statement

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt (left) and Chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce John Dugmore. Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Village in shock after man, 27, is shot in the chest

The village of Woolpit, Suffolk, where a man was shot in the chest on Saturday night Picture: MIKE PAGE

Solicitor praised for key role in breaking deadlock over Snoasis

Hansells associate Chris Burgess Picture: HANSELLS

Most Read

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Suffolk business ‘ready’ to get back to work following Prime Minister’s statement

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt (left) and Chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce John Dugmore. Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Village in shock after man, 27, is shot in the chest

The village of Woolpit, Suffolk, where a man was shot in the chest on Saturday night Picture: MIKE PAGE

Solicitor praised for key role in breaking deadlock over Snoasis

Hansells associate Chris Burgess Picture: HANSELLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Region’s bid to break into American offshore wind energy market

East Anglia ONE wind farm offshore substation and GMS Endurance jack-up accommodation vessel Picture: SCOTTISHPOWER RENEWABLES/ROB HOWARTH PHOTOGRAPHY

Wear facemasks in shops and on public transport, government says

Face coverings should be worn in enclosed spaces such as public transport and some shops, the government has said. Photo: PA Wire

Days Gone By - When fancy dress pram races were an annual fixture

Chelmondiston Pram Race in August 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Two more coronavirus related deaths confirmed in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

A member of the public walks past the Willis Building in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24