Two men released under investigation after man shot near Woolpit

A man was shot in the chest on land close to Woolpit Business Park, off Windmill Avenue, about 11.55pm on May 9 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two men who had been arrested in connection with an incident in Woolpit where a man sustained gunshot wounds have been released under investigation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at around 11.55pm on Saturday, May 9 to reports that a person had suffered a gun-shot wound on land near to Woolpit Business Park.

When officers arrived at the scene they found that the victim, a 27-year-old man, had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by ambulance for treatment to his injuries which are not considered to be life-threatening.

A 56-year-old man from Woolpit and a 42-year-old man from Stowmarket were subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Both men have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Suffolk police believe the men arrested were shooting rabbits on farmland nearby.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/25649/20.