Man shot in the chest near Suffolk business park

PUBLISHED: 11:42 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 10 May 2020

A man was shot in the chest on land close to Woolpit Business Park, off Windmill Avenue, about 11.55pm on May 9 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was shot in the chest on land close to Woolpit Business Park, off Windmill Avenue, about 11.55pm on May 9 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two men arrested after a 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound are believed to have been shooting rabbits nearby, Suffolk police have said.

Police were called at 11.55pm yesterday to reports someone had been shot on land off Windmill Avenue, near Woolpit Business Park.

When officers arrived they found the victim, a 27-year-old man, had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he was treated for injuries which are not considered to be life-threatening.

A 56-year-old man from Woolpit and a 42-year-old man from Stowmarket were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

It is believed the men arrested were shooting rabbits on farmland nearby.

Witnesses and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/25649/20.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

