Village in shock after man, 27, is shot in the chest

10 May, 2020 - 18:00
The village of Woolpit, Suffolk, where a man was shot in the chest on Saturday night Picture: MIKE PAGE

The village of Woolpit, Suffolk, where a man was shot in the chest on Saturday night Picture: MIKE PAGE

People living in a quiet Suffolk village have been left shocked after a 27-year-old man was shot in the chest.

Quiet Woolpit usually makes headlines for its tourism offer and heritage Picture: ARCHANTQuiet Woolpit usually makes headlines for its tourism offer and heritage Picture: ARCHANT

Police descended on a field near Woolpit Business Park shortly before midnight on Sunday following reports a man had suffered gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived they discovered a 27-year-old man had been shot in the chest.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge following the incident.

A police spokesman said his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Jane Storey (middle) expressed her shock at the incident Picture: ARCHANTJane Storey (middle) expressed her shock at the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Two people arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident are believed to have been shooting rabbits nearby.

MORE: Man shot in the chest near Suffolk business park

Community leaders representing Woolpit have expressed their shock over the incident, which police were called to at approximately 11.55pm on Saturday, May 9.

Woolpit parish council chairman John Guyler said: “It’s something you don’t normally expect to find around here.

“It’s obviously a shock to hear about a gun incident in Woolpit.

“I hope the person who has been injured is not too badly hurt and gets better quickly.”

Jane Storey, who represents the village at Suffolk County Council, said: “Obviously it’s not the sort of thing we expect to happen in Woolpit.

“It’s a very quiet village and most of us were tucked up in bed at that time of night.

“It is a great shame. I’m glad his injuries aren’t life-threatening and we find out what exactly happened.”

Sarah Mansel, Green councillor for Woolpit at Mid Suffolk District Council, added: “I’m shocked that this incident has happened in a rural community and my thoughts are with the victim and his family at this time.”

A police cordon remained in place until Sunday afternoon while an investigation was carried out at the scene, off Windmill Avenue.

A 56-year-old man from Woolpit and a 42-year-old man from Stowmarket were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

It is believed the men arrested in connection with the incident were shooting rabbits on farmland nearby, a police spokesman said.

Witnesses and anyone with information should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/25649/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

'This is a reminder anyone can get it' says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Our town is being invaded' - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police 'sworn at and mocked' after breaking up VE day street party

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Village in shock after man, 27, is shot in the chest

