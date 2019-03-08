Driver caught without a licence - on way to pick up uninsured friend

Two cars were seized by police after a driver on his way to collect their uninsured friend was also caught without a licence.

You couldn't write it...

We've just stopped a vehicle in #Stowmarket, which was on the way to collect the occupants of the earlier stop on #A14 #Woolpit.

The driver of this one also has no licence or valid insurance‍♂️#Seized@paulbennettMIB

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) tweeted just after midnight on August 13 to inform their followers they had stopped a car they believed to have no tax, insurance, MOT and a driver without a valid licence.

As a result, they seized his vehicle and a friend was called to collect him from the side of the A14, close to Woolpit.

Two hours later, the same officers were shocked to cross paths with the friend on the way to Woolpit - who they also stopped on suspicion of driving without insurance or a valid driving licence.

The officers tweeted: "You couldn't write it. We've just stopped a vehicle in Stowmarket, which was on the way to collect the occupants of the earlier stop on the A14 in Woolpit.

"The driver of this one also has no licence or valid insurance. Seized."