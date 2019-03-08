E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Driver caught without a licence - on way to pick up uninsured friend

PUBLISHED: 11:52 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 14 August 2019

A car was stopped just after midnight on tha A14 near Woolpit by police who suspected the car was not insured, taxed or held a valid MOT Picture: NSRAPT

A car was stopped just after midnight on tha A14 near Woolpit by police who suspected the car was not insured, taxed or held a valid MOT Picture: NSRAPT

NSRAPT

Two cars were seized by police after a driver on his way to collect their uninsured friend was also caught without a licence.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) tweeted just after midnight on August 13 to inform their followers they had stopped a car they believed to have no tax, insurance, MOT and a driver without a valid licence.

As a result, they seized his vehicle and a friend was called to collect him from the side of the A14, close to Woolpit.

Two hours later, the same officers were shocked to cross paths with the friend on the way to Woolpit - who they also stopped on suspicion of driving without insurance or a valid driving licence.

The officers tweeted: "You couldn't write it. We've just stopped a vehicle in Stowmarket, which was on the way to collect the occupants of the earlier stop on the A14 in Woolpit.

"The driver of this one also has no licence or valid insurance. Seized."

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts tries to get a header on goal at Luton for Ipswich in the Carabao Cup Picture Pagepix Ltd

Car rolls onto its side in crash near Lidl

Suffolk police are on scene of a crash between a Ford Transit and a Smart Forfour outside the Lidl in Bury Road, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts tries to get a header on goal at Luton for Ipswich in the Carabao Cup Picture Pagepix Ltd

Car rolls onto its side in crash near Lidl

Suffolk police are on scene of a crash between a Ford Transit and a Smart Forfour outside the Lidl in Bury Road, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How much will your rail fare to London go up in January’s rises?

You will have to pay more to travel on Greater Anlgia's new trains in January. Picture: JOHN DAY

‘He wanted justice’ - Claimant in special school abuse case dies awaiting High Court verdict

Former Oxley Parker School pupil Lee Hunt died while awaiting news of the compensation pay-out Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Is this superyacht toys firm UK maritime industry’s best exports business?

Josh and Claire Richardson who run Superyacht Tenders & Toys, which supplies accessories and watersports equipment to yacht owners Picture: GREGG BROWN

Jobs lost and shop shut as Ipswich bookies becomes ‘unviable’ under new legislation

Jennings Bet in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, shut down in June after legislation changes made the store �unviable�. Photo: PA/Archant.

‘I’m happy with my scars’ – Adele Bellis five years on from acid attack which changed her life forever

Lowestoft acid attack victim Adele Bellis. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists