Suffolk travellers’ site set to expand

PUBLISHED: 05:30 11 November 2020

The travellers' site in Woolpit is set to expand Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

The travellers' site in Woolpit is set to expand Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Plans have been lodged for a travellers’ site near Bury St Edmunds to expand.

Proposals to create an additional two pitches and a day room at an existing travellers’ and gypsy site in Norton Road, Woolpit, have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The owners of the land said the site had “gradually reached its limit” of 18 pitches over the years and are now looking to expand, with travellers in Suffolk having “no alternative on which to resort”.

Planning documents submitted with the application said: “The site is well situated with good accessibility to services, communities and facilities having regard to the sustainable travel opportunities for gyspies and travellers.

“The wider site is set within close proximity to three settlements, and it is not considered that the increase in pitches on the site would result in the wider development dominating any of these settlements.”

MORE: Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

