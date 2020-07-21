Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash
PUBLISHED: 18:25 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:36 21 July 2020
Archant
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car on the B1456.
Suffolk police said the crash happened at around 4pm on Tuesday in Woolverstone, between Shotley and Ispwich.
You may also want to watch:
A police spokesman said a car and motorcycle had collided and an air ambulance was called after a man suffered serious injuries.
The spokesman also confirmed the motorcyclist had been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.
The road was closed by police but has since reopened.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.