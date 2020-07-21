Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car on the B1456.

Suffolk police said the crash happened at around 4pm on Tuesday in Woolverstone, between Shotley and Ispwich.

A police spokesman said a car and motorcycle had collided and an air ambulance was called after a man suffered serious injuries.

The spokesman also confirmed the motorcyclist had been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

The road was closed by police but has since reopened.