‘Persistent’ stalker videoed and photographed woman in shocking case of harassment

Simon Bourdon, 58, of Main Road in Woolverstone. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A man has been imprisoned for several years for stalking a woman who he photographed, videoed and harassed.

Simon Bourdon, of Main Road in Woolverstone, has been imprisoned for six years, with a further two on license, for crimes which an Ipswich police officer has described as the “most persistent case of harassment I have dealt with in my 16 years”.

Bourdon was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, March 17 for ten offences which took place over the course of 2019.

The 58-year-old was charged in November with stalking, six counts of breaching a restraining order, three counts of disclosing private photographs or films without the consent of the individual with intent to cause distress.

He pleaded guilty in December to stalking, four counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of disclosing private photographs or films.

Pc Niall Johnson, of Ipswich police, said: “This is the most persistent case of harassment I have dealt with in my 16 years as a police officer.

“The actions of the defendant have had a huge emotional impact on the victim, dramatically affecting both her home and work life. She has shown great patience and courage throughout the investigation.”

Bourdon’s victim was a woman in her 30s and the offences against her were committed between Wednesday, April 3 and Monday, November 18, 2019.

Police have reminded people that while stalking activities such as spying, unwanted communication and sending unsolicitd gifts can seem unremarkable in isolation, in particular circumstances and with repetition they take on a “more sinister meaning”.

Pc Johnson added: “If you feel you are the victim or stalking or harassment please do report it.

“This result shows Suffolk police and the courts take these crimes very seriously and will robustly deal with people prepared to behave like this. By talking to use we will be able to help you.”