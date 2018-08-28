Community charity begins work on £880,000 devleopment

Jane Edwards, Nikki Sawkins and Barbara Kelly - who were instrumental in setting up The Pear Tree Fund, broke the ground for the building last week. Picture: Contributed by Pear Tree Fund Archant

Construction has begun on a new £880,000 resource centre on the land next to Cutlers Hill Surgery in Halesworth.

Three nurses - Jane Edwards, Nikki Sawkins and Barbara Kelly - who were instrumental in setting up The Pear Tree Fund, broke the ground for the building last week.

The work on the support centre has been paid for by fundraising events organised by the charity and donations from the Halesworth community.

Ted Edwards, co-chair of the Pear Tree Centre project said: “We are absolutely delighted that work on this fantastic community resource has now begun, and look forward to watching the building rise from its foundations over the coming months.

“Once operational later this year, the centre will provide a huge variety of resources for people with cancer and other life-limiting illness from across north east Suffolk and south Norfolk, as well as their families and carers.”