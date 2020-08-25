Suffolk roundabouts set to open next year with boost for industrial park

New roundabouts are being built on the A140 near Eye - the southern one is at the junction of Castleton Way at Yaxley. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

Work to build two new roundabouts on the A140 near Eye is stepping up a gear over the next few weeks as engineers hope to take advantage of good weather to try to ensure new junctions are completed early next year.

The B1077 will be diverted across the green area here to a new roundabout just south of the existing junction on the A140. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL The B1077 will be diverted across the green area here to a new roundabout just south of the existing junction on the A140. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

The two roundabouts on to the A140 to the south and north of the Eye Airfield industrial estate are designed to make it safer for vehicles travelling to the park and to the town itself – there have been a number of serious accidents on that stretch of the A140 over the years.

The southern roundabout will be at the staggered junction between Castleton Way to Eye and Mellis Road to Yaxley and Mellis while the northern roundabout will replace the notorious B1077 with the A140.

That will remain open, but only for vehicles turning left in each direction. Rectory Road will be close as a new alignment for the B1077 to the roundabout is created.

A new website keeping local residents and road users up to date with the project has now been created – and there are due to be temporary traffic lights at work on the southern roundabout during some parts of the day over the next two weeks.

Work had been due to start on the project in March, but this was delayed because of the pandemic lockdown – although it is now going ahead well and engineers are hoping to make up some time.

Suffolk County Council project manager Clive Wilkinson said: “We hope the project will be finished by February next year. Obviously that depends on the weather and any changes to the situation involving Covid, but we’re certainly hoping to get it finished then.”

The work is being financed with £3.75m from the government’s Productivity Fund, £1.45m from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and the remaining funds from the county council itself. The scheme has also received the backing of local MP Dr Dan Poulter.

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “I would like to thank residents for their patience regarding these vital improvement works. The scheme’s new website will ensure interested parties can be kept updated on the project’s developments.

“There have been delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which have been unavoidable. We are trying to claw back some of the time we have lost and the best way to keep people updated with this work and the revised time scale is via the new website.

“Once the improvement works are completed, the new road layout will unlock Eye Airfield for economic development. There will also be significant highway benefits because access to the A140 will be safer and more efficient, resolving long standing safety and congestion issues.”