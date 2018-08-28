Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Work starts at site of controversial McDonald’s and BP petrol station on A140

PUBLISHED: 16:08 06 November 2018

Entrance to the construction site of the new service area at the A140/A143 junction at Scole where work has now begun. Picture: Simon Parkin

Entrance to the construction site of the new service area at the A140/A143 junction at Scole where work has now begun. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Work has begun on a controversial new service area on the A140 that was given the go-ahead despite objections from nearby residents.

Construction work underway at the site of the new service area at the A140/A143 junction at Scole. Picture: Simon ParkinConstruction work underway at the site of the new service area at the A140/A143 junction at Scole. Picture: Simon Parkin

The proposal to build a BP petrol station alongside a drive-through McDonald’s and Marks and Spencer on land next to the roundabout junction of the A140 and A143 at Scole, near Diss, was approved by Mid-Suffolk District Council in June.

The first signs of construction work began this week with heavy machinery beginning to clear the land and trucks taking away spoil from the site.

The 1.45 hectare site, which is close to the edge of Diss Golf Club and a golf driving range, was previously an empty field.

Layout of the new service area at the A140/A143 junction at Scole that is now under construction. Picture: Mid-Suffolk CouncilLayout of the new service area at the A140/A143 junction at Scole that is now under construction. Picture: Mid-Suffolk Council

When the proposals were initially submitted it got a mixed reception from residents in the nearby villages of Scole and Stuston, with the McDonald’s proving to be particularly divisive.

In an objection Samantha Laurie, from Scole, said: “I feel this development will have a detrimental impact on the survival of local businesses competing with prices set by this multi-national corporation.

“The financial beneficiary will not be the local economy of Diss, Scole and surrounding areas. There are already many eateries and fuel stations within the local area, many run by small, independent providers trying to stay financially afloat.”

Construction work underway at the site of the new service area at the A140/A143 junction at Scole. Picture: Simon ParkinConstruction work underway at the site of the new service area at the A140/A143 junction at Scole. Picture: Simon Parkin

However Michael Rogers, from Palgrave, said: “This will, as others have noted, alleviate a lot of the traffic that goes into Diss just to fuel up and with the M&S, it will make the bread and milk runs quicker and easier.”

Another local householder, who preferred not to be named, said the decision to grant the scheme the go-ahead had resulted in a significant drop in the value of their property.

Others against the application included Scole Parish Council which raised concerns over the location of development, its size and road safety.

Permission was granted for the scheme upon the recommendation that the development include increased cycle parking, charging points for electric cars as well as pedestrian and cycle access.

When completed vehicle access will be from a new slip road off the north-bound A140, with customers exiting onto the west-bound stretch of the A143.

Could Suffolk’s rural towns lose their free parking?

33 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Fears have been raised that parking in places such as Sudbury could cost more Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fears have been raised that free parking could be lost in Suffolk’s towns if responsibility for enforcing parking transfers from police to local councils.

Award winning Hollywood actor to star in Suffolk alien drama

08:50 Katy Sandalls
Laurence Fishburne will reportedly take part in the new drama Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Emmy winning actor Laurence Fishburne will reportedly be involved in a new television story about Suffolk’s famous alien encounter.

Campaigners delight after homes plan appeal turned down

08:34 Will Jefford
A road sweeper struggled to pass along Swan Street while an inspection was being carried out. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

A housing development in Boxford has been turned down on appeal to the delight of local residents.

Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

08:26 Dan Grimmer
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture Kylie Howard.

A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a crash which closed a road in Great Yarmouth for almost four hours.

Faulty train causes disruption on Essex to Suffolk line

08:14 Jake Foxford
Greater Anglia are experiencing late running freight trains and slippery rails as well as train faults. Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia passengers may have to travel in just one train carriage after a faulty train between Marks Tey and Sudbury disrupted travel on the line.

Five telegrams: The remarkable story of one Suffolk soldier’s involvement in World War One

07:30 Michael Steward
Lionel Baker, from Lavenham, was captain of the Suffolk Regiment Picture: SUPPLIED BY BAKER FAMILY

The extraordinary story of one Suffolk soldier’s journey through the First World War is revealed in five historic telegrams.

Essex crackdown on organised crime yields 10 arrests

06:40 Dominic Moffitt
Essex Police crackdown on violent crime with 10 arrests across the county Picture: ARCHANT

Several Essex Police teams took part in a county-wide crackdown on knife possession and violent crime.

Most read

Opinion Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

Jordan Roberts impressed as a makeshift striker against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Man denies breaking into Suffolk museum and stealing artefacts

Museum of East Anglian Life director Jenny Cousins following the alleged raid Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed this morning?

The Orwell Bridge is facing closure this morning after high winds were forecast for coastal areas in the south of England. Picture: ARCHANT

Could Suffolk’s rural towns lose their free parking?

Fears have been raised that parking in places such as Sudbury could cost more Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Breaking News Search for missing man called-off after body found in Calais

Peter Hyatt has been reported missing from his Clacton home Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24