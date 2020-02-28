Work starts on new homes at former school site

Marfleet construction manager Ricky Lewis, left, project manager Graham Harley,managing director Graham Marfleet, councillors Pat Hanlon, John Burns, and Sara Mildmay-White, and Anne Bennett and Davina Howes of Barley Homes at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Work has started on building 37 new homes on the site of a former primary school in Suffolk.

The houses will be built on the former Westfield school in Haverhill by Barley Homes, the housing company owned by West Suffolk Council.

A ground-breaking ceremony took place with Barley Homes and developers Marfleet & Blyth to mark the start of work on the scheme in Manor Road.

There will be 37 homes - four one-bedroom flats, five two-bedroom flats, 10 two-bedroom houses, 14 three-bedroom houses and four four-bedroomed houses, with 11 of the 37 homes being affordable.

The scheme will also see upgraded access to, and surface work for, the local Railway Walk.

The Westfield site will be the first development for Barley Homes with plans for the former Castle Hill School site also progressing well towards the start of development.

The development will bring funding contributions to the secondary and primary school, library, affordable homes and pre-school provision.

John Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk Council, said: "I am really pleased that Barley Homes, with Marfleet and Blyth, are starting building work and I look forward to seeing the first residents moving in.

"This is part of the council's ongoing investment in Haverhill and West Suffolk to provide much needed homes for our local communities."

Sara Mildmay-White, the council's cabinet member for housing, added: "I'm delighted this development will include much needed affordable homes in Haverhill to help meet some of the demand we've identified.

"It will also achieve a strong housing mix, creating homes for people of all ages including those who are living on their own, as well as families."