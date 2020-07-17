House building scheme in Needham Market set to begin

The Chambers Green housing development in Needham Market. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL Mid Suffolk District Council

Work on a major scheme to build homes and community facilities in Needham Market is to start this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Chambers Green housing development in Needham Market. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL The Chambers Green housing development in Needham Market. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Mid Suffolk District Council said the project to deliver more than 130 homes for the town would begin at its former offices and would see 32 homes on a development named Chambers Green in a nod to the former use of the site, which closed in 2017.

Located on the former Hurstlea Road car park, it will be a combination of two and three bedroom detached and semi-detached homes as well as one and two bedroom apartments and a retail unit.

Ten of the homes will be ‘affordable housing’ units.

The Mid Suffolk District Council offices in Needham Market before they closed.in 2017. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL The Mid Suffolk District Council offices in Needham Market before they closed.in 2017. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

A listed building that formed part of the offices will form part of Chambers Green and be converted back to residential use.

Chambers Green is the first project to be delivered by Mid Suffolk Growth, a joint venture between Mid Suffolk District Council and Norse Group to develop council-owned land and provide housing.

A former bowling green opposite the site will be kept as open space for the local community, with a woodland walk and benches being added near to the existing duck pond.

The Victorian building at the former Needham Market Middle School site that will become a library. Picture: ARCHANT The Victorian building at the former Needham Market Middle School site that will become a library. Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Ekpenyong, chairman of Mid Suffolk Growth said: “I am pleased to see the development at Needham Market start to take shape.

You may also want to watch:

“Our investment in this project, will help us realise our ambition of delivering homes for our local communities and support the economy in Mid Suffolk.”

Paul Ekpenyong of Mid Suffolk Growth. Picture: PAUL NIXON Paul Ekpenyong of Mid Suffolk Growth. Picture: PAUL NIXON

Gerard Brewster, Mid Suffolk District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth said: “I am delighted to see work getting underway at our former headquarters.

“There is a significant demand for homes in Needham Market and Chambers Green will offer the community good quality homes in the heart of the town. This is, however, just the start of our investment in our vision for the town’s future.”

A second development phase on the office site will provide an additional 60 homes.

Gerard Brewster of Mid Suffolk District Council. Picture: ARCHANT Gerard Brewster of Mid Suffolk District Council. Picture: ARCHANT

Later this year, several other projects including development at the former Needham Market Middle School site and the creation of a new visitor centre at Needham Lake will also begin.

The school development will create a further 41 homes, made up of a combination of houses, flats and bungalows.

The works will include converting the existing Victorian school building into a library, and the development of a pedestrian route linking the High Street to Needham Lake from Needham Market railway station.

The work will include improving links from Needham Lake to Needham Market town centre . Picture: ARCHANT The work will include improving links from Needham Lake to Needham Market town centre . Picture: ARCHANT

Mr Brewster said: “The vision for Needham Market is to not only meet the need for new homes but also to support the wider community to access open spaces, attract visitors and boost the local economy.

“Together with our partners, the local community and businesses we can work to ensure the infrastructure and facilities are in place to make Needham Market a place everyone is proud to call home.”