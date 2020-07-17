E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Go to work if you want – but no one will be forced to return to the office

PUBLISHED: 13:31 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 17 July 2020

Shoppers are back in the town centre but businesses are still waiting for a retrun of the

Shoppers are back in the town centre but businesses are still waiting for a retrun of the "Lunchtime economy". Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said workers and their employers can think about returning to offices or normal workplaces – but if they are able to continue to work from home they would not be forced to go back.

But he did say public transport was now available for anyone who wanted to travel by train or bus – although people might want to consider alternative methods of travel and face coverings are to remain compulsory.

Earlier this week there had been reports that the government could be firmer about people returning to workplaces because of the economic impact on town and city centres of workers staying away – but Mr Johnson said it was not for the government to tell workers or their employers where they should work.

In Ipswich town centre, business has barely returned to 60% of pre-lockdown levels and many traders believe the loss of the “lunchtime economy” with office staff visiting shops, cafes and takeaways has been a feature of the sluggish recovery.

He announced some additional relaxations to lockdown – with more leisure centres, skating rinks, casinos, and some personal services like beauticians able to do more work. However indoor soft play areas and nightclubs will have to stay closed until November at least.

Trial reopenings of some theatres in August could allow a limited audience to go to the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield which starts on July 31. But with theatres having to look at social distancing measures before they can reopening, we are still some way from the curtains being raised all over the country – and shows with public participation like pantomimes could be very difficult to stage.

But the Prime Minister did hope that, providing there was no serious national second spike of the infection, that life could return to something like normality by the end of the year.

He said: “It is my strong and sincere hope that we will be able to review the outstanding restrictions and allow a more significant return to normality from November, at the earliest, possibly in time for Christmas.”

As part of the battle against Covid-19, councils are to be given extra powers to impose local lockdowns if there is a surge in their area in an attempt to prevent a situation like that in Leicester emerging.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Go to work if you want – but no one will be forced to return to the office

Shoppers are back in the town centre but businesses are still waiting for a retrun of the

‘Face of company’ betrayed boss with £8k butter scam

Stuart Clarke fraudulently sold stocks of butter belonging to his company at knockdown prices Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘No deal’ Brexit looks increasingly likely, outgoing farm chief fears

NFU East's outgoing director Rachel Carrington personally fears that a hard Brexit is more likely Picture: WARREN PAGE

Extinction Rebellion activists take to town streets

Extinction Rebellion Waveney East members carried out action in Lowestoft, with child's shoes symbolically laid out. Pictures: Extinction Rebellion Waveney East

WATCH: Look back inside Orfordness Lighthouse before demolition work began

Orfordness lighthouse as it opened its doors to the public for the very first time Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN