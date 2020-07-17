Video

Go to work if you want – but no one will be forced to return to the office

Shoppers are back in the town centre but businesses are still waiting for a retrun of the "Lunchtime economy". Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said workers and their employers can think about returning to offices or normal workplaces – but if they are able to continue to work from home they would not be forced to go back.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But he did say public transport was now available for anyone who wanted to travel by train or bus – although people might want to consider alternative methods of travel and face coverings are to remain compulsory.

Earlier this week there had been reports that the government could be firmer about people returning to workplaces because of the economic impact on town and city centres of workers staying away – but Mr Johnson said it was not for the government to tell workers or their employers where they should work.

In Ipswich town centre, business has barely returned to 60% of pre-lockdown levels and many traders believe the loss of the “lunchtime economy” with office staff visiting shops, cafes and takeaways has been a feature of the sluggish recovery.

He announced some additional relaxations to lockdown – with more leisure centres, skating rinks, casinos, and some personal services like beauticians able to do more work. However indoor soft play areas and nightclubs will have to stay closed until November at least.

Trial reopenings of some theatres in August could allow a limited audience to go to the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield which starts on July 31. But with theatres having to look at social distancing measures before they can reopening, we are still some way from the curtains being raised all over the country – and shows with public participation like pantomimes could be very difficult to stage.

But the Prime Minister did hope that, providing there was no serious national second spike of the infection, that life could return to something like normality by the end of the year.

He said: “It is my strong and sincere hope that we will be able to review the outstanding restrictions and allow a more significant return to normality from November, at the earliest, possibly in time for Christmas.”

As part of the battle against Covid-19, councils are to be given extra powers to impose local lockdowns if there is a surge in their area in an attempt to prevent a situation like that in Leicester emerging.