Diary of a coronavirus self-isolator - Days 6 to 8
PUBLISHED: 20:00 23 March 2020
Archant
Charlotte Smith-Jarvis is one of millions of people social distancing during the virus outbreak. She is sharing a diary of what daily life is like.
It’s been a weird old weekend. Waking up today to another full week of working at home and schooling my kids didn’t seem real. They relished the lay-in. I prayed they’d actually stick to the lesson plans I’ve created for them.
On Friday we set out and supported a favourite local restaurant of ours, just as it received the news it would be the last time it could open to the public (asides from a takeaway service). Multiple businesses have been forced into this position, and they’ve been incredibly quick to act given the circumstances- many of them having to make staff redundant while simultaneously drawing up new menus, figuring out online payment systems and buying in bulk loads of takeaway containers.
The takeaway we collected was brilliant. A remarkably tender steak and ale pie with flaky pastry, new potatoes and buttery sprouting broccoli, followed by their ‘famous’ lemon tart with poached rhubarb and lemon gel. It’s our plan, for as long as we are able, to make use a couple of times a week of these new takeaway options at all the restaurants we love the most. Other customers doing the same will be their lifeline. Take a look at what your local cafes, pubs and eateries are offering. In most cases you order online, arrive, and they will bring the food, sealed to your car, minimising any social contact.
On Friday night, in lieu of a trip to the cinema, we saw that services like Amazon Prime and Sky are now showing the latest releases online. OK, so it’s £15 a pop, but when we factored in a family ticket and popcorn and drinks on the average night out, we were quids in. Knives Out (featuring Daniel Craig as a compelling detective with an awful accent) was a hoot. Definitely one to watch if you like whodunits and Agatha Christie-type mysteries.
On Saturday I began properly organising my social life. The paper’s quiz was photographed and shared amongst my close friends on our Whatsapp group for us to dip into. Loads of us downloaded the Quiz Planet app (where you can play quizzes against one another and anonymous players around the world), and I signed up to Davina McCall’s Own Your Goals programme, which she’s giving free to users for 30 days to help them keep fit while stuck indoors. After popping in your height, weight, average level of exercise and goals, you’re prescribed your own workouts, many needing no special equipment. I’ve yet to do one, but over the weekend I did join the live streamed dance workout with The Fitness Marshall. Again, you usually pay for these, but he gave the funky (and fun) session away for free. There’s a whole bank of dance workouts on his Youtube channel you can watch without paying- they are great for the whole family. My friend Rachel and I (pre-virus) could often be found strutting our stuff to his instructions in my front room.
Much of the weekend (especially as everyone in my house forgot about Mother’s Day) was dedicated to getting the house in order and making a start on the garden. Mr Jarvis put the concrete base in for our summerhouse (arriving imminently) while I got cracking on the lawn. With the warm spring sun beating down, it almost felt ‘normal’ to be out. Obviously everyone else had similar plans. Across the neighbourhood there was an orchestra of hums as garden machinery was put into action. I almost thought we should synchronise ourselves. How nice would it be to arrange to all mow together and sit on our own front gardens, with a cuppa and a biscuit, chatting across the road?
I feel a plot formulating.
As Sunday night rolled in, I was still disturbed by the shocking images on the news and social media of shoppers crowding in supermarkets, throwing things at one another, and being so close in queues they could probably smell what they each had for breakfast!
Come on everyone, let’s be sensible. I went through all my cupboards and made an inventory of what we’ve got (see my list). We hardly need anything else. A little cheese maybe. Some meat. Fresh vegetables and fruit when we run out. Now is the time to assess what you have and work out what you’re going to do with it. From that forgotten bag of cous cous, to that tin of sardines...be creative. Have a root around and you’ll be amazed at what you find. Those of us fortunate to already have dried goods in our kitchens shouldn’t need to be stockpiling.
I’ll soon be producing recipes for our websites and papers showing how to use all those random storecupboard ingredients and the detritus left on shelves in the supermarkets. If you’re at a loss as to what to make, drop me an email and I’ll see if I can help. And if you have any recipes to share with our readers I’d love to see those too. Get in touch
Charlotte’s cupboards/drawers/shelves included:
Wholemeal bread flour
Rye, pea, gram, self-raising, spelt, white flour
Demerara, caster, jam and icing sugar
Custard powder
Eggs
Cocoa
Sprinkles
Treacle
Baking powder
Bicarbonate of soda
Walnuts, almonds and cashews
Dried cherries, dates, apricots, prunes
Food colouring
Desiccated coconut
Stevia
Basmati rice
Pasta - four various types
Popping corn
Seaweed sheets
Noodles
Tom puree
Red lentils
A bagel
Quinoa mix
Yellow split peas
Pearl barley
Risotto rice
Dried chickpeas
Dried green lentils
Dry polenta
Bulgar wheat
Spring roll wrappers
Sunflower seeds
Tinned anchovies
Various teas
Various spices
Vegetable, chicken, beef stock
Marmite
Curry concentrate
Coconut cream
White wine vinegar
BBQ beans
Chocolate spread
Olives
Nutritional yeast
Ground flax
Honey
Peanut butter
Gravy granules
Tinned pears, mandarins and peaches
Mulling syrup
Pancake mix
Olive, sesame and vegetable oil
Mayonnaise
Miso paste
Worcestershire sauce
Cider, sherry, balsamic, rice wine and red wine vinegar
Pomegranate molasses
Sriracha sauce