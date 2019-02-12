Sunny

Could village near A14 quadruple in size?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 26 February 2019

The latest site in Sproughton earmarked for development, this time for 114 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The latest site in Sproughton earmarked for development, this time for 114 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps

A campaign group has been formed in Sproughton to combat new plans for more than 100 homes – the latest in a string of applications which could see the village quadruple in size.

Campaigners in the new working group said a series of applications along the Gipping valley included 30 homes in the process of being constructed in Church Lane, and 475 started at the Wolsey Grange development near the Holiday Inn.

Applications were still awaiting permission for 54 properties by Hopkins Homes, 195 on the land east of Loraine Way and The Street, an estimated 500-1,000 properties at Chantry Vale, and further sites in Sproughton and Bramford, according to the group.

Now, plans submitted this month by Pigeon Land 2 Ltd and The Felix Thornley Cobbold Agricultural Trust for another 114 homes off Burstall Lane has tipped locals into feeling it is “one too many”.

Rhona Jermyn from the working group established in the community, said: “We are at a point of being so frustrated that all these developments are going ahead that we feel like we have our hands tied behind our back.

“I think it’s that it’s just one too many. Up until this point things have crept under the radar.”

Among concerns with the latest proposal are the impact on the character of the village, plans to move allotments which many families have had for more than 40 years, junction changes, pollution, and moving a caravan storage site to the top of the hill.

There are also no plans for new schools or health services to keep up with the soaring number of homes being plotted.

Mrs Jermyn said the community currently has 570 homes, but that could increase by 2,300 homes if all the current applications were approved.

A parish meeting is set to take place on Wednesday. February 27 at Tithe Barn from 7.30pm.

Mrs Jermyn said: “What we are trying to do as a working group is to provide the community with all the means to object, providing information on where to write to and more importantly what to say.”

The working group has also set up a website – www.burstalllane.com – to keep the community updated.

The deadline for comments on the application is March 8.

The application design and access statement said there were “no unacceptable impacts associated with the proposal” and will “provide significant public benefits” including 35% affordable housing, bungalows and self build plots and a new spine road.

A spokesman on behalf of the developers has been approached for comment but was unavailable at the time of publication.

