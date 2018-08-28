Overcast

Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

PUBLISHED: 15:31 15 November 2018

The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

S.Cheverst Photography

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Pulses will be racing more than usual at Anytime Fitness on the Ipswich Waterfront tomorrow with The Dreamboys set to exercise there.

The all-male dance troupe will be at the gym at 4pm to offer training tips and advice to guests.

The work-out is ahead of their show at the Ipswich Regent at 8pm on the same night.

Don’t miss: Abs-olutely fabulous! Dreamboys bringing new tour to region

Anyone can attend the free event but donations are encouraged to raise money for Children in Need.

The venue are thrilled to have the dancers visiting them.

Martha Akeareian, membership consultant at Anytime Fitness, said: “We are all very excited. The dream boys are all from different backgrounds from dancers, gymnastics too track athletes and are extremely passionate about their health and Fitness.

“They work out very hard to maintain their healthy lifestyles and we can’t wait for them to share their health and fitness tips to all our members and guests.

“Everyone has the opportunity to come in meet the guys and have a free work out in the gym located on the beautiful waterfront.

“Also all money raised will go to Children in Need. We just want to share knowledge and happiness to all, they will be giving nutritional information and a healthy sense of well-being.”

