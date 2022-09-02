Fire breaks out at workshop in mid Suffolk village

A fire broke out in a workshop in Stradbroke in mid Suffolk (file photo)

A fire has broken out at a workshop in a mid-Suffolk village.

Emergency services were called at about 1.45pm today, September 2, to Wilby Road in Stradbroke.

A total of five appliances were sent to the scene from Diss, Harleston, Framlingham and Eye.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the fire was in a single-storey workshop with an area of 20 metres by 10 metres.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the workshop.

As of 2.45pm, firefighters were carrying out dampening procedures at the scene.

There are no reported casualties.