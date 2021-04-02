'Support for those stranded' because of their autism

Published: 10:00 AM April 2, 2021

Lovely Boy will be a live act as part of Autism & ADHD's event on World Autism Day - Credit: Supplied by Autism & ADHD

Support and exercise classes will be held in Suffolk today to mark World Autism Day.

Autism & ADHD, a Suffolk consultancy and support service, is hoping to help families and young people struggling during the lockdown.

The consultancy says many services have closed, leaving autistic children and young people, and those with ADHD, stranded.

The issue is widespread throughout the UK with the National Autistic Society estimating nine out of 10 autistic people were worried about their mental health during lockdown.

The neurodiverse group was also seven times more likely to be chronically lonely.

During World Autism Day, Autism & ADHD will share personal stories and hold live events.

It will have exercise classes and live music from artists Lovely Boy, Baden A & Slow Down Missy, who all have a diagnosis or personal connection to autism themselves.

Autism & ADHD will be running the classes from 8am till 4pm on its Facebook page, @AutismandADHD1.

For more see www.autismandadhd.org.