'Support for those stranded' because of their autism
- Credit: Supplied by Autism & ADHD
Support and exercise classes will be held in Suffolk today to mark World Autism Day.
Autism & ADHD, a Suffolk consultancy and support service, is hoping to help families and young people struggling during the lockdown.
The consultancy says many services have closed, leaving autistic children and young people, and those with ADHD, stranded.
The issue is widespread throughout the UK with the National Autistic Society estimating nine out of 10 autistic people were worried about their mental health during lockdown.
The neurodiverse group was also seven times more likely to be chronically lonely.
During World Autism Day, Autism & ADHD will share personal stories and hold live events.
It will have exercise classes and live music from artists Lovely Boy, Baden A & Slow Down Missy, who all have a diagnosis or personal connection to autism themselves.
Autism & ADHD will be running the classes from 8am till 4pm on its Facebook page, @AutismandADHD1.
For more see www.autismandadhd.org.
