Primary School pupils join Rotarians in adding splash of colour to town

A new campaign backed by Rotary Clubs in Lowestoft is set to add a spot of colour to the town.

The Rotary club’s of Lowestoft and Lowestoft East Point are joining thousands of other Rotary clubs around the world in supporting World Polio Day.

With Purple4Polio campaign events being held across the country to raise awareness and donations for the Rotary campaign to rid the world of the disease, in Lowestoft St Mary’s RC Primary School pupils have been helping Rotary to plant 20,000 crocus corms, which will bloom next spring.

They have been planted in Kensington Gardens, adding to a similar number planted elsewhere in the town two years ago.

The purple crocus has become a symbol of Rotary’s fight to end polio, as the colour purple represents the colour of the dye placed on a child’s finger to show they have been immunised against the disease.

To find out more about the polio campaign and other Rotary activities, Google Lowestoft Rotary Club and visit www.eastpointrotary.org.uk/