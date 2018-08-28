Robert Winston to visit Ipswich High School

The famous TV presenter, politician, doctor and scientist, Professor Robert Winston will be visiting Ipswich High School.

The professor, who currently lectures at University College London, will be visiting the pupils of the Ipswich school in December to deliver a lecture on genetics.

‘Modifying Humans: Where Does Genetics Stop?’ will be delivered to senior and sixth form pupils at the school.

The school’s deputy head teacher Nicola Griffiths was excited by the prospect of seeing the world-renowned scientist speak and has labelled his forthcoming lecture as “hugely topical”.

She said: “I know that many of our pupils are looking forward to hearing Lord Winston speak.

“He is a truly engaging speaker who brings science to life and is one of my personal heroes.

“At the end of the lecture there will be an opportunity for our pupils to ask him questions.