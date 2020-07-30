Suspected Second World War gun found on farm

The pistol was found in Thorpe Morieux, near Lavenham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Construction workers on a Suffolk farm dug up a surprise when they found a suspected Second World War-era pistol.

The gun was found on Tuesday, July 28, by the workers at a farm in Thorpe Morieux, near Lavenham, found the gun buried deep under the ground.

The gun, which was heavily rusted and had lost its pistol grip, is believed to date back to the Second World War, although the make and model have not been confirmed.

Several rounds of ammunition were found buried alongside it.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team took the gun back to the police station.

The spokesman said: “Police were called at 4.30pm to reports that a small firearm and ammunition – which appeared to have been underground for some time – had been discovered during building works at a farm in Thorpe Morieux.

“Officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team attended the location and recovered the items, making the firearm safe in the process.”