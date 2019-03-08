Ain’t no mountain high enough! Rugby players set for match on Mount Everest

Paul Jordan will be a part of a team taking on an incredible attempt to set two Rugby related Guinness World Records on Everest. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Think big, think positive is often a motto for many sportsmen - but one Suffolk man has taken it to new levels by seeking to play the world’s highest game of rugby on Mount Everest.

Stroke survivor Paul Jordan, from Melton, is heading to China to take part in the daring challenge to raise money for the charity Wooden Spoon - which helps disavantaged young people through rugby.

Having spent five days trekking across the Artic sea ice to play at the magnetic north pole in Canada in 2015, he already holds the record for playing the most northerly match in the world.

He has been training for his latest challenge for a year and a half and said the biggest difference between the two feats was altitude.

“We are going up to a height of close to 6,500m,” he said. “Up there the oxygen is half you would get at sea level.”

Mr Jordan will set off for the feat on April 13, taking 24 days to climb to a height of 6,500 metres to play rugby.

He will be joined on the adventure by a number of rugby international players including Lee Mears, Shane Williams and Tamara Taylor as well as other fundraisers.

If they complete the challenge, the group will hold two records - the highest game of full contact rugby and also the highest game of mixed touch rugby.

“I had a stroke nine years ago, in my early 40s,” said Mr Jordan. “It was out of the blue and affected me seriously.

“I was very well looked after in Ipswich Hospital and I managed to recover.

“One of the first things I did as part of my recovery was to go to the north pole for the most northerly game of rugby.”

Mr Jordan said that his wife and son had been very supportive of his extreme exploits.

“They have been fantastic in terms of their patience and acceptance that I will be away in a fairly dangerous spot for three weeks,” he said.

All the money raised will be going towards Wooden Spoon, of which Mr Jordan is a vice-president.

Together the adventurers hope to raise around £200,000 for the charity, with Mr Jordan’s own fundraising total currently standing at well over £10,000.

Sarah Webb, chief executive of Wooden Spoon, said: “Every day, children and young people around the UK and Ireland attempt to overcome their Everest. We are so pleased to have Paul on board, representing the people of Suffolk.

“The money he raises will help support local charities in his area.

“We want to provide this inspirational community with a platform to share their voices, which will not only be heard by the children and young people we support at Wooden Spoon, but they may also be heard by others who need our help.”

You can sponsor Mr Jordan by donating to his JustGiving page.