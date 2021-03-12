Gallery
Ahoy, maties! Pupils dress up as pirates to mark return to school
- Credit: Worlingworth CEVC Primary School
Youngsters at Worlingworth Primary School learned sea shanties and went on treasure hunts as they dressed up as pirates to mark their first week back in the classroom.
Pupils returning to school on Monday arrived to discover the playground had been transformed into a pirate area complete with its own plank.
Teachers said they introduced activities such as flag designing and making pirate ships because they wanted to ease anxiety and make the students' first week back after lockdown memorable.
Head of school Sophie Savage, who was known as Captain Cabbage Savage for the week, said: "We have run a number of pirate Zoom sessions, including joke telling, story sharing to bring the community back together.
"We wanted to take this opportunity to give the pupils practical lessons, which they have missed out on at home.
"By giving the children something to look forward to, it has helped reduce any anxiety about the return to school."
Headteacher Victoria Gascoyne-Cecil, who adopted the name Sea-Dog Cecil, added: "We wanted the children to come back to school excited and ready to learn.
"We thought one of special theme weeks would help bring learning to life, whilst giving the pupils the chance to develop key learning and social skills.
"We are so incredibly proud of the way our pupils have adapted to both online and face to face learning this year. They have shown incredible resilience and positivity throughout the pandemic.
"It was important for the key worker and vulnerable pupils, who have been in school all term to feel that the return of all pupils to school was something to celebrate."