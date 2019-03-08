Suffolk school without bullies again rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

A Suffolk primary school praised for eradicating bullying and promoting British values has been named "outstanding" by Ofsted for a second year running.

The small Worlingworth Primary School, north of Framlingham, achieved the feat after Ofsted inspectors visited the school in June.

Having previously been rated as "requires improvement" in 2013 and "inadequate" in 2012, the school has since undertaken an impressive improvement drive, seeing it rated outstanding in 2016 and become a popular choice for local parents.

The report highlighted that parents have actively chosen to send their children to the school, causing it to grow "substantially" in size, with a third of the school having joined in the last two years.

But despite the impacts growth may have, inspectors say the school has "continued to provide excellent provision for all pupils", with many children working above their attainment targets.

Impressively the school is said to have eradicated bullying, with the report highlighting there has been no incidents of bullying in recent years - with respect said to be highly important.

The school is also said to put an emphasis on teaching children British values, with the school praised for its diversity and celebration of different cultures while promoting the motto "cherish all, achieve together".

Headteacher Victoria Gascoyne-Cecil said: "We are delighted with the outcome. This grading reflects the hard work and commitment from the staff, governors, parents and pupils in continuing to make Worlingworth the great school that we know it is.

"We are obviously very pleased to receive a second outstanding judgement, and currently it is highly unusual for schools to receive two consecutive outstanding judgements.

"Nevertheless, we will continue to drive our school forward to ensure that each and every pupil has the best primary school education possible."

Chairman of governors Carolyn Evans added: "It is one of the best Ofsted reports that I've seen. We are very pleased and will continue to ensure an excellent standard of education that the children in our community deserve."

To help the school improve further, the government body recommended the school ensures sustained and rapid progress continues.