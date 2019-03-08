Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 27°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk school without bullies again rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

PUBLISHED: 12:25 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 22 July 2019

Worlingworth Primary School Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Worlingworth Primary School Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A Suffolk primary school praised for eradicating bullying and promoting British values has been named "outstanding" by Ofsted for a second year running.

Pupils with headteacher Victoria Gascoyne-Cecil and head of school Sophie Savage Picture: RACHEL EDGEPupils with headteacher Victoria Gascoyne-Cecil and head of school Sophie Savage Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The small Worlingworth Primary School, north of Framlingham, achieved the feat after Ofsted inspectors visited the school in June.

Having previously been rated as "requires improvement" in 2013 and "inadequate" in 2012, the school has since undertaken an impressive improvement drive, seeing it rated outstanding in 2016 and become a popular choice for local parents.

The report highlighted that parents have actively chosen to send their children to the school, causing it to grow "substantially" in size, with a third of the school having joined in the last two years.

But despite the impacts growth may have, inspectors say the school has "continued to provide excellent provision for all pupils", with many children working above their attainment targets.

Worlingworth Primary School Picture: RACHEL EDGEWorlingworth Primary School Picture: RACHEL EDGE

You may also want to watch:

Impressively the school is said to have eradicated bullying, with the report highlighting there has been no incidents of bullying in recent years - with respect said to be highly important.

The school is also said to put an emphasis on teaching children British values, with the school praised for its diversity and celebration of different cultures while promoting the motto "cherish all, achieve together".

Headteacher Victoria Gascoyne-Cecil said: "We are delighted with the outcome. This grading reflects the hard work and commitment from the staff, governors, parents and pupils in continuing to make Worlingworth the great school that we know it is.

"We are obviously very pleased to receive a second outstanding judgement, and currently it is highly unusual for schools to receive two consecutive outstanding judgements.

"Nevertheless, we will continue to drive our school forward to ensure that each and every pupil has the best primary school education possible."

Chairman of governors Carolyn Evans added: "It is one of the best Ofsted reports that I've seen. We are very pleased and will continue to ensure an excellent standard of education that the children in our community deserve."

To help the school improve further, the government body recommended the school ensures sustained and rapid progress continues.

Most Read

Norwood’s goals are grabbing the headlines... but a string of Town players are quietly impressing in pre-season

Kayden Jackson and Danny Rowe have both shown positive signs during pre-season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger as ‘outrageous’ yellow lines appear in Dedham Vale AONB

David Lowe near the new double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Norwood’s goals are grabbing the headlines... but a string of Town players are quietly impressing in pre-season

Kayden Jackson and Danny Rowe have both shown positive signs during pre-season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger as ‘outrageous’ yellow lines appear in Dedham Vale AONB

David Lowe near the new double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sudbury and Frinton both win in chase for EAPL title, while Copdock beat Bury

Tom Huggins, who hit a quickfire 54 not out in Sudbury's eight-wicket win over Vauxhall Mallards. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Suffolk school without bullies again rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted

Worlingworth Primary School Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk sizzling! County braced for heatwave as temperatures set to hit 34C

Rahela and Rebece enjoy the sunshine - could another heatwave be coming to Suffolk? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Scam utilities email and rogue fish sellers among latest consumer alerts

Fake utility firm emails are among the latest consumer warnings from Suffolk Trading Standards Picture: RAWPIXEL.COM/FOTOLIA

CCTV images released following assault in town

Police wish to speak to this man in connectopn with an incident of assault in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists