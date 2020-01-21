E-edition Read the EADT online edition
School ditches plastic milk containers for glass bottles - to reduce waste

PUBLISHED: 16:36 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 21 January 2020

Mollie, Haneef, Guy and Lennon with their glass bottles of milk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mollie, Haneef, Guy and Lennon with their glass bottles of milk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

An environmentally-friendly Suffolk primary school has taken further steps to reduce the amount of waste it produces - by switching its milk cartons to glass bottles.

Chloe and Arthur drinking their milk during snack time Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDChloe and Arthur drinking their milk during snack time Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pupils from Worlingworth Primary School wrote to the school's milk supplier, Cool Milk, in an attempt to persuade them to stop using carton that were not widely recycled.

The company agreed to the change and now sends milk in recyclable glass bottles, delighting the school's pupils.

Sophie Savage, head of school, said: "We're all very proud of the students.

"They are taking control of their future and using the skills they have learned to make a difference.

Mollie and Haneef were excited to make a difference to the environment by swapping their milk cartons for glass bottles Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMollie and Haneef were excited to make a difference to the environment by swapping their milk cartons for glass bottles Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"The children are really pleased and aware that there's less plastic in school."

The school has a history of campaigning for eco-friendly alternatives in the quest to lower its carbon footprint.

In October last year students at the school wrote a compassionate letter to catering company Vertas, requesting that single-use plastics be ditched in favour of sustainable alternatives at lunchtimes.

Mollie, Haneef, Thea and Lennon from Worlingworth school enjoyed their milk at snack time Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMollie, Haneef, Thea and Lennon from Worlingworth school enjoyed their milk at snack time Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Inspired by the students' commitment to the environment, Vertas obliged to the request - replacing plastic cutlery and crockery with those made from washable stainless steel.

Clingfilm and plastic pots were also scrapped in favour of recyclable aluminium foil, as the school drastically reduced the amount of waste it sent to landfill.

The move to ditch the milk cartons in favour of reusable cups is one of many green initiatives it is currently undertaking.

The school is also collecting items not commonly recycled, such as crisp packets, to take to nearby Bedfield Primary School to make use of their recently-opened recycling centre.

Jo Ryan with youngster Eliska McKechnie Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJo Ryan with youngster Eliska McKechnie Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The recycling centre is collecting waste to send off in exchange for money.

Despite cutting down the amount of waste produced by mealtimes, the school is not resting on its laurels - and has planned to work with the community and parish council in the near future.

Ms Savage added: "Worlingworth Parish Council are working to make the village greener, and we are going to be working with them on a wider project.

"We want to make a difference."

