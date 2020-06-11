Decision on controversial concrete crushing centre delayed

A decision on a retrospective planning application for a controversial waste centre has been delayed by more than a month after the owners failed to submit key documents on time.

The owners of Landsdowne Plant applied to Suffolk County Council last year seeking permission to retain the use of their centre in Bedfield Road, Worlingworth, which is known to crush concrete.

The site has already been in use for a number of years, with the owners hoping for approval from authorities to continue operations.

The owners of the centre had previously applied to Mid Suffolk District Council for a Lawful Development Certificate, but withdrew their application.

Lansdowne Plant said: “Recycling facilities help move waste further up the waste hierarchy by reducing the amount of waste that goes to landfill.

“The use of the site for the transfer and treatment of construction and demolition wastes demonstrates a demand for the facility and the recycled aggregates it produces.”

The retrospective application prompted a backlash from the community and a plethora of concerns were voiced over the viability of the scheme.

Many neighbours expressed concerns over the proposed increase of lorry movements, believing it would pose a safety risk on Bedfield Road, which is popular with dog walkers.

One objector said: “We do not need nor want thundering lorries running through Worlingworth - it’s utter madness.”

Other fears raised included the increase in noise levels and impact on biodiversity.

Both Worlingworth and Bedfield parish councils backed their communities and outlined their opposition to the scheme.

County council planners were expected to refuse the plans on Wednesday - but the decision has been delayed after necessary information was not submitted by the deadline.

A county council spokesman said: “A decision regarding the application has been deferred until the development and regulation committee on July 15.

“This is due to late information that was submitted by the applicant in respect of highways and other matters.

“Detailed consideration is required before the council can reach a conclusion as to whether or not the proposals are acceptable.”

