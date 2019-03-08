Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Why are less of us shopping on the high street? Take part in our survey

PUBLISHED: 16:35 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 09 March 2019

Shoppers in Ipswich town centre on Saturday afternoon - do you still shop on your local high street? Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Shoppers in Ipswich town centre on Saturday afternoon - do you still shop on your local high street? Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Suzanne Day

It’s been a bleak year for the High Street, with stores closing and warnings issued by retailers. But today we ask – how are your shopping habits changing, and what influences them?

High Street retailers suffered their worst February in a decade. The figures were announced this week – just days after Debenhams, which has stores in Suffolk and Essex, caused concern by issuing a profit warning.

Despite a unseasonably warm February fashion retailers also struggled with in-store sales dropping by 3.5%.

Debenhams isn’t the only high street retailer that is struggling. Paperchase, which has stores in Colchester, Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds has recently announced it will be closing a small number of shops across the country.

Now we want to know how our readers’ shopping habits are changing, and what influences them.

What do you prefer: Town centre, or out of town? Click and collect or supporting independent businesses?

Have your say on shopping habits in Suffolk and Essex by voting in our reader poll or commenting underneath this story on the East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk locations voted third best in BBC Countryfile awards – but who were the winners?

Carlton Marshes placed third in this year's BBC Countryfile magazine awards. Picture: CHRISTOPHER CROSS

Fireball engulfs car in Stratford St Mary

The car is completely taken over by fire in Dedham Road, Stratford St Mary Picture: ROBERT BIRNIE

Windy weather set to continue - with gusts of up to 60mph forecasted for Sunday

Wind speeds of up to 58mph were recorded in some parts of Suffolk today Picture: SIMON PARKER

Memorial service for former EADT journalist and newspaper editor Julie McCreadie

A memorial service was held for former newspaper editor Julie McCreadie Picture: Kevin Burch

‘We were the better team and deserved to win’ – Lambert on 1-1 draw at West Brom

Paul Lambert at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists