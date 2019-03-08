Poll

Why are less of us shopping on the high street? Take part in our survey

Shoppers in Ipswich town centre on Saturday afternoon - do you still shop on your local high street? Picture:SUZANNE DAY Suzanne Day

It’s been a bleak year for the High Street, with stores closing and warnings issued by retailers. But today we ask – how are your shopping habits changing, and what influences them?

High Street retailers suffered their worst February in a decade. The figures were announced this week – just days after Debenhams, which has stores in Suffolk and Essex, caused concern by issuing a profit warning.

Despite a unseasonably warm February fashion retailers also struggled with in-store sales dropping by 3.5%.

Debenhams isn’t the only high street retailer that is struggling. Paperchase, which has stores in Colchester, Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds has recently announced it will be closing a small number of shops across the country.

Now we want to know how our readers’ shopping habits are changing, and what influences them.

What do you prefer: Town centre, or out of town? Click and collect or supporting independent businesses?

Have your say on shopping habits in Suffolk and Essex by voting in our reader poll or commenting underneath this story on the East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page.