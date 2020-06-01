‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Wrabness beach remains cordoned off today following an investigation into a “devastating” fire which officials say could be deliberate, after five beach huts were completely destroyed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The beach hut fire in Wrabness was spotted as far away as Church Road. Picture: NICHOLA MOFFAT The beach hut fire in Wrabness was spotted as far away as Church Road. Picture: NICHOLA MOFFAT

Firefighters were called to the blaze shortly after 10pm last night and remained on scene in the early hours of this morning.

A spokeswoman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival, crews reported that five beach huts were alight and worked to extinguish the fire by 1.35am.

“All five beach huts were destroyed and an investigation into the cause of the fire found that it was accidental or deliberate, both possibilities.”

The private beach in Wrabness is owned by Balhaven Limited, who have closed the foreshore following the tragic fire.

Five beach huts were completely destroyed by the fire in Wrabness, near Manningtree. Picture: MATT COLEMAN Five beach huts were completely destroyed by the fire in Wrabness, near Manningtree. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

A spokeswoman for Balhaven said: “As you can imagine, hut owners are totally devastated.

“The fire completely destroyed five beach huts and damaged a further two.

“We have closed the beach and a police cordon is in place as it is considered a health and safety hazard, due to the gas cylinders and broken glass. The beach is closed until further notice while investigations into the cause continues.”

Balhaven said that four fire engines from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene, spending hours getting the blaze under control.

People have been reacting to the sad news on Facebook, with many expressing their sympathy for those affected by the blaze.

Wrabness Community Shop and Cafe said: “To all the hut owners and beach community affected by the terrible fire last night, we would like to send our love and kindest thoughts.

“We are thinking of you at this truly sad and terrible time.”