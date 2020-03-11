E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Four children rescued after getting trapped in mud

PUBLISHED: 06:54 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 06:54 11 March 2020

Firefighters were among those called to rescue the children (file picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters were among those called to rescue the children (file picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Four children had to be rescued by the emergency services after they became trapped in mud.

Emergency services were called to Wrabness on at 7.15 pm on Tuesday after four 12-year-olds got into difficulty.

Firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service worked with the Coastguard, Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service to free the youngsters and get them to safety.

Crews spent almost three hours rescuing the children from the mud.

All four casualties were left in the care of the Ambulance Service.

Quentin Sage, station manager at Dovercourt Fire Station, said: 'We'd urge you to avoid playing in or near any water at night, even if the tide is out.

'The associated dangers can happen quickly and without warning.'

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar docked in Dominica. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar docked in Dominica. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over woman’s death

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary. PicturE: SOPHIE BARNETT

Elderly man suffers burns and smoke inhalation in house fire

Firefighters from three stations were called to the scene. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four children rescued after getting trapped in mud

Firefighters were among those called to rescue the children (file picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mike Bacon: My speedway Premiership predictions for 2020. And who will finish in those top 4 play-offs!

Cameron Heeps and Danny King in discussion in the pits. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It’s the final countdown... ‘Good on paper’ run-in makes the recent damage all the more galling

Ipswich Town head to the Memorial Stadium to take on Bristol Rovers this weekend. Photo: PA
Drive 24