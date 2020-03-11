Four children rescued after getting trapped in mud
PUBLISHED: 06:54 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 06:54 11 March 2020
Four children had to be rescued by the emergency services after they became trapped in mud.
Emergency services were called to Wrabness on at 7.15 pm on Tuesday after four 12-year-olds got into difficulty.
Firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service worked with the Coastguard, Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service to free the youngsters and get them to safety.
Crews spent almost three hours rescuing the children from the mud.
All four casualties were left in the care of the Ambulance Service.
Quentin Sage, station manager at Dovercourt Fire Station, said: 'We'd urge you to avoid playing in or near any water at night, even if the tide is out.
'The associated dangers can happen quickly and without warning.'