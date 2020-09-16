Teenage drug dealer warned he could be jailed

A drug dealer who was in possession of cannabis worth £4,000 has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next week.

Adjourning sentence on 19-year-old Ben Houghton, Judge Rupert Overbury said: “It may be immediate custody, it may not be. I’m not making any promises.”

Houghton, of Bonsey Gardens, Wrentham, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on March 7 last year.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between February 5 last year and March 8 last year.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said Houghton had been involved in street dealing and the value of the cannabis was around £4,000.

Houghton, who is on unconditional bail, will be sentenced on September 24.